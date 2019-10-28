Broncos expected to promote Brett Rypien from practice squad

Getty Images

The Broncos have ruled out Joe Flacco from Sunday’s game with a neck injury that could cost the quarterback significant time.

His absence forced the Broncos to find a backup for Brandon Allen.

Denver has decided to promote Brett Rypien from the practice squad, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Drew Lock is eligible to return from injured reserve, but the Broncos plan to wait until after their Week 10 bye for Lock to start practicing, per Klis.

Rypien, 23, went undrafted out of Boise State. He signed with the Broncos and played three of the Broncos’ five preseason games, going 27-of-44 for 207 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Broncos cut him out of the preseason but signed him back to the practice squad.

Rypien is the nephew of Mark Rypien, the Super Bowl XXVI MVP for Washington.

Brett Rypien finished his Boise State career as the Mountain West’s all-time leader in passing yards (13,581), completions (1,036) and 300-yard passing games (21).