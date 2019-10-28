Browns trade Genard Avery to Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles and Browns got together to make a trade on Monday afternoon.

The Browns announced that they have sent defensive end/linebacker Genard Avery to the Eagles. An undisclosed 2021 draft pick is headed back to Cleveland.

Avery was a 2018 fifth-round pick in Cleveland and he played in 15 games during his rookie season. He’s found playing time tougher to come by this season as Sunday’s game against the Patriots was only the second he’s played this year.

Avery has 41 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery since entering the NFL.

PFT reported on Sunday that the Eagles’ win over the Bills had them thinking about doing “something fun” before Tuesday’s deadline. That suggested a splashier move than landing Avery, so we’ll see what happens over the next 24 hours.