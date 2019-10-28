Bruce Arians: “Referees aren’t held accountable”

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 28, 2019, 1:04 PM EDT
The Buccaneers were on the wrong end of a bad call on Sunday against the Titans, losing what should have been a fumble return for a touchdown because an official blew the whistle before the fumble recovery. Bucs coach Bruce Arians is understandably not happy about that.

Arians said the NFL should fire underperforming officials just like everyone else is fired for underperforming. But Arians doubts it will ever happen, especially after the league and its officials just came to a new labor agreement.

“Everybody except one guy saw the ball out, blew a quick whistle,” Arians said. “My biggest thing is referees aren’t held accountable. Coaches get fired, General Managers get fired, players get cut. Referees aren’t accountable. And it’s a shame. It’s been there 40 years and now we’ve got a new agreement and it’ll be that way for 40 more years.”

Arians believes the 2-5 Buccaneers would be viewed very differently if the apparent touchdown late in the fourth quarter hadn’t been waved off.

“If we had those last three minutes and some change with a three-point lead and win the game, I think everybody is writing different stories, talking different things,” Arians said.

Arians is right about that: His team got a raw deal.

  9. Just playing devil’s advocate, they aren’t held accountable because it’s a thankless job. People only point out your mistakes while players, coaches and GMs are heavily rewarded for being right.

  10. People boycotted cause players were kneeling, why not boycott til the nfl fix this ref issue. Ijs if kneeling was disrespectful why isnt the blatant screw jobs not disrespectful to us fans as well

  11. The referees are in a no-win situation. The league needs to have LESS rules instead of piling on more and more every year due to knee-jerk reactions (See last years NFC Championship game). Make the game less complicated to officiate and perhaps the game will become quicker and more enjoyable to watch. Every game has everyone waiting for the inevitable flag after each play.

  12. Ever think that this is a test season before gambling becomes legal to see how badly referees can impact a game and swing the result? How many have we had so far this year? How about the “we’ll do whatever we want” pass-interference challenge rule? Or am I just too much of a conspiracy-theorist?

  13. He didn’t seem to have a problem with the obvious offside miss that allowed them to get a sack instead of a penalty…funny it only works 1 way.

  15. Not a huge Arians fan, but I fully agree with him on this one. The refs have been unbelievably bad this year.

  16. leroyquimby says:
    October 28, 2019 at 1:28 pm
    A refs job is to get the calls right. Just because they make less than the coaches and players doesn’t mean they get the right to do their job horribly.

  17. He is right!
    The NFL decides the out comes of the games.
    Look at the Raiders game … leading for 53 minutes and then the refs decide to extend the Texans drives with Raiders penalties for the Texans to take the lead. Raiders get the ball back driving for a score refs move them back plus no PI call on the Texans. Total joke.
    Raiders 100 yds in penalties … Texans 50 yds

  18. The difference between 3-4 and 2-5 is pretty vast. Yet, it’s just welp, sorry….the whistle blew, our mistake, its all in the nature of protecting punters/kickers/QBs.

  19. reLeroyquimby ‘its a thankless job’
    then dot take it and receive full time pay for part time work.
    If a ref is worried about it being a thankless job he or she has no business being an official at any level of any sport.

  20. Something has got to change. Every week another team sees their hopes of staying competitive go down the toilet in gut wrenching fashion, and nobody is doing a damn thing about it. The Lions literally went from first place to last place in the North after the Packers snafu. Now, these guys fall to 2-5 instead of 3-4, which is a hole to dig out from. Fix it now.

  21. he is right.. they should have a percentage cut from their pay for every bad / wrong call they make.

