C.J. Mosley out 5-6 weeks, Ryan Kalil to miss time

Welcome to the Jets. When even the moves that make unassailable sense turn out wrong.

Via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets left yesterday’s loss to the Jaguars with even more unfortunate news about key veterans.

Jets coach Adam Gase said that linebacker C.J. Mosley would miss five to six weeks with a groin problem, while center Ryan Kalil was “week-to-week” with a knee.

The good news — such that you’d call it that — is that quarterback Sam Darnold has a sprained left thumb which will likely bother him the rest of the year, but he should be able to play through it.

Mosley isn’t having surgery for the groin issue that kept him out Sunday, but will take time to determine the best course of action for him and the team. It’s likely that if he’s missing more than a month, the 1-6 Jets won’t be in a position to push a valuable part of their future back for December games that won’t mean much. He came back to play against the Patriots in Week Seven after missing four weeks, but clearly wasn’t right.

The Jets signed Mosley to a five-year, $85 million deal this offseason, with the hopes he’d become a cornerstone of their defense (at least before they fired the General Manager who signed him). Kalil was a late addition by new G.M. Joe Douglas, signing a one-year, $8.5 million deal to fill a considerable hole in the middle of an offensive line which stands in front of a guy whose spleen was in headlines for a month.