Cam Newton “still rehabbing” injured foot

Earlier this season, Panthers coach Ron Rivera threw the most polite hissy fit ever, walking out of a press conference when he grew tired of being asked questions about Cam Newton‘s injured foot.

After the Panthers took a 51-13 thrashing from the 49ers, Rivera apparently wasn’t in a mood to continue that conversation.

Newton’s still out with the left foot sprain that has cost him the last five games (and clearly limited in the first two), and hasn’t resumed practicing, which suggests he might not be close to a return to the field.

“Cam is still rehabbing,” Rivera said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “I’ll tell you guys where he is [status-wise] on Monday. I’ll tell you where he is on Wednesday.

“You don’t need to ask after that, to be honest with you.”

Talking about injuries, particularly Newton’s, makes Rivera prickly, but the context is worth noting. His backup quarterback suffered his first loss, his first three interceptions, and seven sacks in yesterday’s seal-beating on the road, and Kyle Allen may have to continue in the job against the Titans next week.

The Panthers and Newton have said they want their former MVP to be 100 percent before he returns. Newton didn’t talk to reporters yesterday, but mentioned in passing to Person he felt “good.”

He traveled with the team yesterday for the first time since he left the lineup, as they left him home to rehab. If he wants to be his best, he would likely need time to actually practice to resume any kind of rhythm with an offense that hit a wall yesterday.