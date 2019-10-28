Cardinals put D.J. Foster on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cardinals acquired running back Kenyan Drake in a trade with the Dolphins on Monday and they opened up a spot on their 53-man roster for him by dispatching another running back.

D.J. Foster has been sidelined by a hamstring injury recently and the team announced that he has been paced on injured reserve.

Foster appeared in the first six games of the season, but only saw time on special teams. He returned eight kickoffs for 184 yards in those outings.

Foster was one of three injured backs on the Cardinals roster before heading to injured reserve. David Johnson missed Sunday’s loss to the Saints with an ankle injury and Chase Edmonds had to leave the game after injuring his hamstring. Neither is expected back for Thursday’s game against the 49ers.

Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris round out the running back group in Arizona.