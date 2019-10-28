Chargers fire offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday night that they have fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt.

Whisenhunt has been with the Chargers since the final year of Mike McCoy’s tenure as head coach in 2016. Whisenhunt was kept on as offensive coordinator by new Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn when he was hired in 2017. However, the Chargers apparently feel the relationship has outlived its usefulness.

“This is not an easy decision and definitely not one that I take lightly,” Lynn said in a statement from the team. “You win as a team, and you lose as a team. It’s never about just one person. At the end of the day, however, I simply felt a change was needed at this time. I want to thank Ken for his years of service to the Chargers organization and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

As of Monday night, the Chargers offense ranked 17th in total yards and 24th in points scored. The offense has faceplanted the last several weeks after Melvin Gordon returned to the team from his hold out. The Chargers have not scored more than 20 points in a game in the last month as part of a 1-3 skid that would have been winless if not for a missed Eddy Pineiro field goal try Sunday in Chicago.

The Chargers will now try to right the ship with a different voice leading the offense.