Dan Quinn: Focusing on my future is a waste of time

The Falcons are not expected to fire Dan Quinn during the season, but it appears the coach’s days are numbered in Atlanta. The Falcons are 1-7 and in the cellar of the NFC South.

Owner Arthur Blank held an impromptu media session after Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. Blank said he would meet with team president Rich McKay and national scouts Ruston Webster and Phil Emery, all former General Managers, during the bye week this week.

“We’ll take the next couple of weeks during this bye period and evaluate where we are, and whatever decision we make, it will be for the right reasons and long term,” Blank said Sunday. “I’m not bashful about making those decisions.”

On Monday, Quinn was asked about Blank’s comments.

“I feel horrible that he even has to have a press conference or a makeshift press conference to do that, because we just want to get it right,” Quinn said, via video from the team. “We want to get it right for him. We want to get it right for the fans. The good thing about having a good relationship with him is everything that was said publicly has already been discussed certainly privately. But he’s at the top of the list that you want to do it right for because of the type of support he gives. Certainly feel terrible that he had to have a makeshift press conference based on our team and our performance so far.”

Quinn added that he’s not focused on his future with the Falcons, who have lost six in a row.

“Well, I can honestly say like all the time and all the attention I have I couldn’t think of a bigger waste of my mental health and space,” Quinn said. “All I want to do is see if we can get it right. That’s what we want to deliver for Arthur. That’s what we want to deliver for the fans, for the team, and have the performances that the city deserves. That’s really important. So to spend any time or moments thinking what if I don’t, that would only take away from that. We feel horrible he had to address some of the issues that are going on, but nothing’s more important than getting it right. That’s really where I spend my time and attention.”

Atlanta is only 18-22 since its Super Bowl appearance, including 8-16 since the start of last season.

The Falcons hired Quinn in 2015.