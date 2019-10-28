Derrius Guice on track for Week 11 return

Getty Images

Washington could be getting some running help back for the last month of the season.

According to J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, interim coach Bill Callahan said that Derrius Guice remained on track to come back in Week 11.

Guice was placed on IR after Week One, because of a torn meniscus in his right knee.

He has resumed practicing, but can’t be activated for two more weeks.

The 2018 second-round pick has struggled with injuries since he was drafted, with a torn ACL ending his rookie season before it started.