Dolphins add Robert Nkemdiche to active roster

The Dolphins opened a window to bring defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche back from the physically unable to perform list a couple of weeks ago and Nkemdiche went through it on Monday.

The team announced that they have added Nkemdiche to their active roster ahead of Monday night’s game against the Steelers. They had an open roster spot after trading running back Kenyan Drake to Arizona earlier in the day.

Nkemdiche tore his ACL last season and spent the offseason rehabbing the injury, but the Cardinals weren’t happy with his conditioning and released the 2016 first-round pick in July. He signed with the Dolphins a short time later, but remained limited to rehab work until recently.

It’s not clear if Nkemdiche will be in the lineup against Pittsburgh, but, one way or another, it probably won’t be long before he makes his 2019 debut.