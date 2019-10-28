Dolphins claim Xavier Crawford off waivers from Texans

Getty Images

The Dolphins claimed cornerback Xavier Crawford off waivers from the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. Houston cut Crawford on Saturday to promote cornerback Cornell Armstrong from the practice squad.

Crawford was a sixth-round choice of the Texans this spring. Armstrong was a sixth-round choice of the Dolphins in 2018.

Crawford appeared in two games for the Texans with most of his work coming on special teams. He played 34 special teams snaps and three on defense and made two special teams tackles.

Crawford spent three years at Oregon State and last year at Central Michigan, where he made 18 tackles, an interception and 12 pass breakups.

The Texans, who have a need for secondary help, did not get a chance to re-sign Crawford.

They worked out cornerbacks Trevor Williams and Picasso Nelson on Friday.