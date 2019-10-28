Dolphins trade Kenyan Drake to Cardinals

Getty Images

Kenyan Drake is on the move.

The Dolphins have traded Drake, their leading rusher, to the Cardinals. Arizona will send a conditional 2020 draft pick to Miami, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Cardinals are in need of a running back because the top two backs on their depth chart, David Johnson and Chase Edmonds, are both dealing with injuries. But it’s somewhat surprising that the last-place Cardinals are trading for a player who becomes a free agent after the season. Trades like this are usually made by teams fighting for a playoff berth. Perhaps the Cardinals think they can go on a late-season run.

The Dolphins have been trading away talented players for future draft picks all season, and this move is no different. They’re prioritizing building for the future over winning now, and their leading rusher is the latest player to fetch them a future draft pick.