Doug Marrone won’t “waste my time” with QB decision before he has to

Nick Foles returned to practice last week for the first time since breaking his collarbone in the season opener and he’ll be eligible to play in a game once the Jaguars return from their bye for a Week 11 game against the Colts.

That leaves time for head coach Doug Marrone to make a call about whether Foles will return to the starting lineup or if Gardner Minshew will continue to run the offense. After Sunday’s 29-15 win over the Jets, Marrone said he’ll take all of that time before contemplating how to play things at quarterback.

“Since we have the bye, there’s so many things that can happen between now and then,” Marrone said, via Jacksonville.com. “Whether injuries come into play with either quarterback or whatever may happen, so for me, I’m not going to waste my time. And that’s probably my strength and my weakness. My strength is I can focus on something, but my weakness might be down the road, if you don’t see this [quarterback] thing coming. To answer your question, I really haven’t thought about it. The reason why is because I don’t have to, and I don’t want to. I’ll deal with it when it happens. And that’s the truth.”

Minshew completed 22-of-34 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday and extended several plays with his feet, including his final touchdown pass of the afternoon. Should he do something similar while leading the Jags to a win over the Texans in London next week while Foles gets to 100 percent before Week 11, Marrone’s decision will be an interesting one.