Eagles intrigued by trade-deadline possibilities

Getty Images

The window for making trades closes on Tuesday, and the Eagles could be buyers.

Emboldened by Sunday’s win over the Bills, the 4-4 Eagles could be plotting “something fun” for the final hours of the trading period, per a source familiar with the team’s thinking.

The Eagles tried to land cornerback Jalen Ramsey, reportedly offering a first- and second-round pick to get him. The fact that the Eagles already have come to terms with using those future picks in order to make the current team better could get them to explore any/all other options for a big splash.

It’s unclear where they’d look at this point, or which positions they’d target for an upgrade. Obviously, they could use some defensive help, particularly at the cornerback position and in the defensive line rotation. Given DeSean Jackson‘s lingering absence, the Eagles also would benefit from a field-stretching deep threat — unless Jackson really will be returning soon from a lingering abdominal/groin injury.

In Buffalo on Sunday, the Eagles performed incredibly well with their backs against the wall. Things get no easier in the coming weeks, with a three-game home stand against the Bears, Patriots, and Seahawks.

Last year, the Eagles made a deadline deal for receiver Golden Tate, giving up a third-round pick for what became a partial-year rental. Tate signed with the Giants in free agency.