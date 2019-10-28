Eagles RB said Bills “really didn’t want to tackle us”

Getty Images

Not only was the Eagles running game able to beat the elements yesterday.

They think they convinced a very good defense that trying to stop them was a bad idea.

After yesterday’s breakout rushing game (218 rushing yards as a team), running back Jordan Howard said he could tell they had broken the Bills at a certain point.

“We were able to wear the defense down,” Jordan Howard said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “You could tell at the end of the game they really didn’t want to tackle us.”

The 218 yards rushing were the most under coach Doug Pederson, and a clear statement of intent. On a day when the winds in Buffalo made throwing and kicking an adventure, the Eagles chose to weatherproof the game. In the second half, they ran 26 times, against just seven passes, bleeding the clock while beating down the Bills.

Howard had 23 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown Miles Sanders added 74 (including a 65-yard burst), and Boston Scott scored the third touchdown. Carson Wentz also had 35 yards worth of scrambles, as he joined in the chain-moving. It suggested the running game might be a reliable part of their plan moving forward, but they haven’t been consistent with it so far.

“Whenever we kind of start half-assed we can’t kind of do what we want on offense,” right tackle Lane Johnson said. “Those are situations you don’t want to be in. . . . We knew we wanted to run it today. Miles started it all with that big gash and momentum got going. Conditions weren’t ideal for throwing it, but we stuck to it and we went gash for gash. Better day than we had in a long time.”

Doing it against a Bills defense that was allowing just 91 yards per game on the ground also gave them confidence, that they can continue to run this way against any defense they’re going to see.