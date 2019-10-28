Emmanuel Sanders “blessed” to be part of 49ers

Getty Images

The winning didn’t necessarily surprise Emmanuel Sanders. He had done that before — even if it was only twice — with the Broncos.

But the way his new 49ers team won Sunday — joyously, dominantly, beginning with Sanders’ wide open touchdown — was more than he could have expected.

“It was probably one of the easiest touchdowns I’ve had, but it was awesome to get one on the opening drive,” Sanders said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “To be a newcomer on this team and to open up like that is awesome.”

The 32-year-old Sanders arrived last week in a trade with the Broncos, and was thrilled to be part of a 51-13 win over the Panthers. That’s more scoring than he saw this year in Denver (where the Broncos scored 36 points combined in their two wins), and the obvious benefit of latching onto the NFC’s only undefeated team.

“All week the energy has been so positive here,” Sanders said. “This locker room is just amazing. Great group of players, great personalities around here.

“I showed up today expecting the same, in terms of personality. I never forget going out of the tunnel with these guys, everybody laughing and smiling. I was like, this is football, this is fun. I’m blessed to be here.”

Considering how desperate they were for a reliable receiving target, they will likely feel that way about Sanders as well, as he becomes more and more of a part of the offense.