Falcons expect Matt Ryan back after this week’s bye

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan missed his first game in a decade on Sunday, but that will be the only one he misses.

Coach Dan Quinn said today that the Falcons, who are on their bye this week, expect Ryan to play next week against the Saints. Quinn added that Ryan would probably play if the Falcons had a game this week.

Ryan suffered an ankle injury last week that caused him to miss Sunday’s game, ending a streak of 163 consecutive starts.

The Falcons are 1-7 and going nowhere this season, but they’ve invested a lot in Ryan as their franchise quarterback. He’s not going anywhere, and the question facing the Falcons going forward is when they can build a team around him again.