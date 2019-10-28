Falcons looking at kickers with Matt Bryant struggling

Getty Images

Matt Bryant‘s return engagement with the Falcons hasn’t been nearly as successful as his initial 10-year run with the team.

Bryant was released early in the offseason for cap reasons, but returned just before the start of the regular season when the Falcons found their other options lacking. Instead of solidifying the spot, he’s been one of many Falcons to fall short of expectations.

He’s missed three field goals the last two games and is 9-of-14 on the season. He also missed an extra point that would have tied the Cardinals late in a Week Six loss. As a result, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn confirmed at a Monday press conference that the team took a look at other options.

Zach Klein of WSB reports that Younghoe Koo and Elliott Fry worked out for the team. The 1-7 Falcons have a bye this week, so they have some time to make up their minds.