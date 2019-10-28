Janoris Jenkins won’t let trade rumors spoil his birthday

Getty Images

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins will be celebrating Tuesday, one way or another.

The veteran cornerback has been mentioned as a possible trade target, for a number of reasons, but he didn’t want to dwell on it after yesterday’s loss to the Lions.

“Tuesday is my birthday,” Jenkins said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I don’t give a f–- what they do. You feel me? I’m just coming to play football like I do every week. Whatever happens, it happens.”

A 30-year-old (for another day) corner on a big contract signed by the previous administration of a bad football team isn’t exactly a fit, which makes his name cropping up a natural.

Now, he just has to wait to see where the party’s going to be, or whether he remains with the 2-6 Giants.