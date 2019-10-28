Jayron Kearse apologizes for Sunday DWI arrest

Getty Images

Vikings safety Jayron Kearse had the weekend off after playing on Thursday night, but he wound up in the headlines anyway thanks to his off-field activities.

Kearse was arrested early Sunday morning on charges of suspicion of driving while impaired and possession of a firearm without a permit. He was released on a $6,000 bond after eight hours in jail.

On Monday, Kearse said that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer hold told players to stay out of trouble over the weekend and that he hasn’t spoken to the coach since the arrest.

“First and foremost, I would like to apologize to the team, to the fans, for actions over this past weekend,” Kearse said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “It’s not a reflection of who I am as a person or what this organization stands for. The team and these fans deserve better. I definitely take this matter seriously and I’m sorry for putting anybody in harm’s way, and I will go through all the necessary steps to improve myself.”

Kearse was voted a special teams captain by the team at the start of the season and said he “didn’t show” the kind of leadership associated with that role. He also said he doesn’t know if his on-field role will be impacted by the off-field issues, but is prepared to “suffer the consequences” of his actions.