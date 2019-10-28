Jayron Kearse apologizes for Sunday DWI arrest

Posted by Josh Alper on October 28, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT
Vikings safety Jayron Kearse had the weekend off after playing on Thursday night, but he wound up in the headlines anyway thanks to his off-field activities.

Kearse was arrested early Sunday morning on charges of suspicion of driving while impaired and possession of a firearm without a permit. He was released on a $6,000 bond after eight hours in jail.

On Monday, Kearse said that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer hold told players to stay out of trouble over the weekend and that he hasn’t spoken to the coach since the arrest.

“First and foremost, I would like to apologize to the team, to the fans, for actions over this past weekend,” Kearse said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “It’s not a reflection of who I am as a person or what this organization stands for. The team and these fans deserve better. I definitely take this matter seriously and I’m sorry for putting anybody in harm’s way, and I will go through all the necessary steps to improve myself.”

Kearse was voted a special teams captain by the team at the start of the season and said he “didn’t show” the kind of leadership associated with that role. He also said he doesn’t know if his on-field role will be impacted by the off-field issues, but is prepared to “suffer the consequences” of his actions.

8 responses to “Jayron Kearse apologizes for Sunday DWI arrest

  1. I know the NFL will hand out a suspension at some point but the team should suspend him before that. That kind of behavior is completely unacceptable.

  3. It’s called Uber dude. With so much to lose I don’t understand why these guys take so many chances.

  4. ” “It’s not a reflection of who I am as a person…”
    ——-

    What’s not, the alcohol or the gun? Or both?

    What’s with these guys always having a gun in their car? What’s up with that?
    I don’t need a gun in my car, why do they?

  7. I can understand being a .10 and thinking you’re OK to drive but I can’t understand why you would risk it. I also can’t understand why you would choose to drive down a closed section of road, or be in possession of firearm when you don’t have a permit and you’re under the influence of alcohol. Both of those are illegal

  8. “That’s not who I am”

    Well, it is what you were at that moment. You are what your actions say you are, just as, in the words of Bill Parcells (I think), “You are what your record says you are.”

    Best thing to do–Plead no contest, take your punishment. The next time you go out on the town, call Uber, Lyft, or a cab, or hire a limo, or have a buddy be your designated driver. Heck, the LEAGUE even has a number for you to call if you’re impaired; they WANT you and the public to be safe.

    Oh, and get a permit for that gun, or ditch the gun.

