Joe Flacco out this week with neck issue

Joe Flacco won’t have to complain about the play-calling this week.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio just told reporters that Flacco wouldn’t play this week because of a herniated disc in his neck.

Fangio said that backup Brandon Allen would start Sunday’s game against the 2-5 Browns, and that a decision on the backup would be made later this week.

They could either activate rookie Drew Lock (who General Manager John Elway declared not ready to play) from injured reserve, or promote Brett Rypien from the practice squad.

Flacco’s injury could cost him multiple weeks, and Fangio didn’t rule out the possibility of him going on injured reserve.

Flacco was frustrated with the team’s less-than-aggressive approach yesterday, and now the 34-year-old quarterback will have a different perspective.