Khalil Mack feels Sunday’s loss “was on us as a defense”

Getty Images

In the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s 17-16 loss to the Chargers, Bears head coach Matt Nagy faced questions about not trying to push the ball closer to the end zone before Eddy Pineiro‘s attempt at a game-winning field goal.

Nagy said he had “zero thought” of doing anything other than kneeling down to run time off the clock after Pineiro missed from 41 yards and that served as a tidy way of assessing his confidence in the offense after a pair of fourth quarter turnovers contributed to the Bears giving up their lead.

The ineffectiveness of the Bears offense has been a talking point all season and there will be more discussion of it this week. Linebacker Khalil Mack sees a different reason why the Bears lost their third straight game. The Chargers only gained 231 yards and used a short field for the go-ahead touchdown, but Mack feels the defense wasn’t up to snuff.

“I feel like it was on us as a defense,” Mack said, via the Chicago Tribune. “Because we were capable of holding them down. We shouldn’t have let them score 17 points.”

The Bears defense had two bad games before the Week Seven bye, but Sunday’s outing was more in line with their better outings. Mack still believes it wasn’t enough and said it will be “huge for us to step up and take over games” in the weeks to come. That would be welcome, but it still might not be enough if the offense doesn’t find better footing at the same time.