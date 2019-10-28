Kliff Kingsbury on going for it from own 30: We had to make something happen

Getty Images

The Cardinals were within four points of the Saints when cornerback Patrick Peterson intercepted a Drew Brees pass to thwart a New Orleans drive at Arizona’s 21-yard-line early in the third quarter.

The ensuing offensive drive would help set the stage for the rest of the game, but not in the way that the Cardinals would have liked. After a Cam Jordan sack, Kyler Murray completed a pass to Christian Kirk that left the team in need of one yard to keep the drive going. Murray threw an incompletion on third down and head coach Kliff Kingsbury passed on punting in favor of handing the ball to Chase Edmonds.

Edmonds was stuffed, the Saints scored a couple of minutes later and Arizona was on its way to a 31-9 loss. Kingsbury said after the game that his gut and the team’s analytics supported the decision to try for the first down.

“We felt like at that point, after getting the turnover, we had to make something happen,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s website.

The Cardinals couldn’t make it happen and that ungained yard loomed large when all was said and done in Week Eight.