Kliff Kingsbury on Nick Bosa: San Francisco made a great pick

Getty Images

Nick Bosa already all but has defensive rookie of the year wrapped up. He’s a top candidate for defensive player of the year.

He has seven sacks in seven games, putting him on pace to break Jevon Kearse’s rookie record for sacks. Kearse had 14.5 sacks and a league-leading eight forced fumbles in 1999 in earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

The Cardinals could have had Bosa, but they chose quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall choice. The 49ers selected Bosa second.

“[Bosa is] one of those guys you want on your team and in your locker room,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday, via Cam Inman of the Mercury News. “He plays his tail off. He’s as relentless as they come.

“And a real guy’s guy. You can tell his teammates like him. We had him graded very highly and San Francisco made a great pick.”

Kingsbury twice dined with Bosa during the pre-draft process and said he “loved” the Ohio State pass rusher.

It’s hard to criticize the Cardinals for selecting Murray despite having Josh Rosen on the roster at the time. Murray is on pace to throw for 3,976 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions despite being on pace for 52 sacks.

The Cardinals, who won three games all of last season, won three times and tied another in the first half of this season.

“With Kyler, every week is a learning experience,” Kingsbury said. “He’s got that God-given ability to get out and make plays, and you just walk that fine line on when to do that.”