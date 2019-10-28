Kyle Allen to start again for Panthers this week

Getty Images

As it turns out, interceptions don’t make foot injuries magically heal faster.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera just told reporters that Kyle Allen would start again this week against Tennessee, since Cam Newton was still in the middle of his rehab process.

Some might have thought that Newton’s timetable might have advanced after Allen threw three picks and lost his first game yesterday against the 49ers. Allen had won his other four starts this season in relief of Newton.

But that doesn’t change the fact that Newton is likely weeks away from resuming his role as the starter, since he hasn’t practiced since trying to play hurt in Weeks One and Two.