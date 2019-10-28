Kyle Shanahan sees 49ers’ confidence growing with every win

Getty Images

The 49ers are 7-0 after mauling the Panthers 51-13 on Sunday in a game that looked a lot different from their previous victory.

That was a 9-0 win on a soaked field in Washington and it looked different than when the 49ers overcame five turnovers to beat the Steelers in Week Three. That win was completely different than beating the Browns 31-3 in Week Five, which illustrates how many different paths to victory the 49ers have followed already this season.

In a press conference after Sunday’s win, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team’s ability to find ways to win has the side effect of creating more confidence in their ability to win games regardless of the particular circumstances they face each week.

“The more games you win, the more confidence guys get,” Shanahan said. “Just like the more games you lose in a row, the less confident you get. Both can be a little bit contagious to the team and I think our guys, we’ve won a lot of different ways. Been in a lot of different types of games and I think our guys, the more you do that, the more you can reassure yourself that you can pull out certain types of wins.”

One of this week’s challenges is regrouping on a short week to face the Cardinals on Thursday night. Based on the first seven games of the year, navigating that challenge won’t be overwhelming for the 49ers.