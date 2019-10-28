Matt Nagy: We have all the faith in the world in Eddy Pineiro

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy pushed back hard at suggestions that the team should have tried to run more offensive plays at the end of Sunday’s game against the Chargers in hopes of at least moving closer for Eddy Pineiro‘s attempt of a game-winning field goal.

Nagy said he gave “zero thought” to doing anything but kneeling down ahead of Pineiro’s 41-yard try, which went wide left to seal a 17-16 win for the Chargers. Nagy had a night to think about the decision, but he sent the same message during a Monday press conference.

He said he would “do it again a thousand times” and that the miss hasn’t changed his opinion of Pineiro’s ability.

“We love Eddy. We’ve got all the faith in the world in him. . . . It’s the NFL,” Nagy said, via Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com. “It happens. How do you respond to it? I’m very, very comfortable knowing that if I’m in that exact situation again at that same yard line, I’m going to do the same thing.”

Scoring more than one touchdown on five trips into the red zone would have helped the Bears avoid the need for a last-second field goal and finding a way to bump up that production should remain the primary focus in Chicago.