Mohamed Sanu “felt great” in Patriots debut

Getty Images

The Patriots opted to go for it on fourth down in Browns territory late in the first half of Sunday’s game and Tom Brady fired a pass to a player who hasn’t been on the team all that long.

Mohamed Sanu joined the Patriots in a trade with the Falcons last week, but he knew to get to the sticks and turn around in time for Brady’s pass to arrive. Sanu said Brady “put it on the money” and that he caught it in “self-defense” for a first down that helped set up a field goal try.

That field goal attempt would be blocked, but the Patriots would go on to win 27-13 and Sanu said he “felt great” after contributing two catches and 23 yards to the effort.

“It’s really special because you can see why they are the way they are,” Sanu said in comments distributed by the team. “You can see why they have won as much as they have. How deliberate they are at practice and the time they spend on the keys to the game.”

Sanu will get some more time to get acquainted with his new team this week before the Patriots take on the Ravens in their final game before their bye week.