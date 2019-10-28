NFL moves Week 10 Packers-Panthers game to late afternoon

Getty Images

When the NFL initially announced the Week 10 schedule, it featured eight games kicking off in the 1 o’clock hour and only two games kicking off in the 4 o’clock hour. That has now changed.

The league announced that the Week 10 Packers-Panthers game will now kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET. So there will be seven early kickoffs and three late kickoffs.

Generally speaking, a more even mix between the early and late kickoffs will result in a better viewing experience for the millions of Americans who spend their Sunday afternoons in front of the TV. This week there were nine early kickoffs and only three late, which became bad news when two of the three late games were blowouts. A more even split would have been better, and will be better in Week 10.

The league also announced that when the Jets play at Washington in Week 11, the game will air on FOX. Usually CBS airs games with an AFC team on the road, but the NFL sometimes adjusts the schedule to make for a more equitable mix between the networks.