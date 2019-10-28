Nick Bosa learns the value of gloves

Getty Images

In recent years, glove technology has improved dramatically. 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa got to see how they work in game action on Sunday, when he leaped to deflect a pass and came down with an interception.

“I don’t know how people drop [the ball] with those gloves,” Bosa said Monday, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “If your hands aren’t wet, I don’t know how you drop them.”

Bosa quickly realized that he’d just applied a jinx to himself.

“I’m going to drop one now,” Bosa added.

In 2015, Competition Commitee chairman Rich McKay suggested that a closer look would be taken at the advancements made in glove technology.

“I think it’s time to go back and look at the gloves and see if, with what’s going on here with sports science in the past 10 years, if there isn’t too much of an advantage being gained,” McKay told Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times at the time.

If a closer look was ever taken, no one ever said so. And no changes were ever made.

Really, why would the league change the gloves? The game doesn’t become less exciting when it’s easier to snatch a football out of the sky. The league should want players to be able to catch footballs more easily, and there’s no unfair advantage when the gloves are available to everyone.