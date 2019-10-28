N’Keal Harry is eligible to return to game action this week

Getty Images

The Patriots have remade their receiving corps since the beginning of the season. Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Mohamed Sanu, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski now are the team’s receivers on the 53-player roster.

They could add a familiar face this week.

N'Keal Harry, the 32nd overall choice this spring, is eligible to return from injured reserve after missing the first eight games. He returned to practice two weeks ago.

“He’s working hard,” receivers coach Joe Judge said Monday, via Zack Cox of NESN. “He’s definitely enthusiastic to be back out there. He’s doing everything we ask him to do. We’re excited to have him out there, and we’ll see how he does this week and how it turns out.”

Harry injured his hamstring three snaps into the Patriots’ preseason opener. That’s all the experience he has.

“He missed a lot of ball from training camp until just recently [getting] back on the field, so there’s a lot of things that he had to rework to get back in the flow of things,” Judge said. “The speed of the game, the timing of the quarterbacks, reading the coverage and making adjustments — that’s all been something he’s had to get back into. You can’t just jump back into where you left off when you miss that amount of time. So every day, he’s working on just correcting little things here and there and not repeating them the next day.”

Harry is a candidate to take over the X receiver spot where Josh Gordon played.

The Patriots have until Nov. 4 to activate him to the 53-player roster or he reverts to IR for the remainder of the season.