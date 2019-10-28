Ravens extend Willie Snead

Getty Images

Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead will be back in 2020.

Snead, who had been slated to hit free agency in March, has signed a one-year, $6 million extension, a league source tells PFT.

After originally entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent and getting cut by both the Browns and the Panthers, Snead burst onto the scene with the Saints in 2015 with a 984-yard season. His career has been up and down since then, and that remains his career high in receiving yards, but the Ravens consider him a core member of their offense.

The 27-year-old Snead is the Ravens’ No. 2 wide receiver and has 15 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns this season.