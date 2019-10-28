Report: Bucs open to trading O.J. Howard for “substantial offer”

Getty Images

The Buccaneers said as recently as two weeks ago that O.J. Howard was unavailable. Now, they are 2-5 and perhaps open at least to listening.

Jeanna Laine of ESPN reports that the Bucs would consider trading the tight end for a “substantial offer.” Multiple teams have inquired.

The Patriots certainly could use a tight end with Benjamin Watson and Eric Tomlinson having recently joined Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse on the depth chart. Rob Gronkowski has said he’s not coming back this year.

Howard, the 19th overall choice in 2017, has gotten lost in the Bucs offense. He has only 13 receptions for 176 yards in six games this season, having missed Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

After Sunday’s loss to the Titans, Bucs coach Bruce Arians was asked about the possibility of the team changing its strategy at the trade deadline by becoming sellers.

“No. I don’t play for next year,” Arians said, via a transcript from pewterreport.com. “Are you guaranteed next year? I’m not. I’m trying to win every damn game we play so I don’t give a s— about next year and you can write that anywhere you want, but I don’t give a s— about trades. I’m trying to beat Seattle.”

The question is: Will Arians have Howard when the Bucs try to beat Seattle on Sunday?