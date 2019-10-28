Report: Washington now open to trading Trent Williams

Getty Images

Washington repeatedly has said it’s not trading Trent Williams despite repeated calls from the Browns about the possibility of trading for the left tackle.

After weeks of saying now, Washington now is saying maybe.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports that Washington is “open” to trading Williams. The team’s front office is looking at potential suitors, with the Browns on the list.

It is unclear what the team’s asking price is, but Washington at least is willing to listen.

Williams has made clear that he’s done playing in Washington because he doesn’t trust the team’s medical staff, and Washington is playing for the future with a 1-7 record.

So getting extra picks in the 2020 draft makes sense.

Williams, 31, has made the Pro Bowl seven consecutive seasons, a streak that will end this year. But he has not played a full 16-game schedule since 2013.