Russell Okung “certainly emotional” in return to lineup

Getty Images

The Chargers activated left tackle Russell Okung in time to play against the Bears on Sunday and Okung made his first appearance of the 2019 season as part of the starting lineup.

Okung missed the first seven games of the season after suffering a pulmonary embolism in June and wasn’t sure if he would be returning to the field this season. Given that backdrop, it’s not a surprise that Okung took some time to soak in the scene at Soldier Field once he came out of the locker room.

“This game was certainly emotional,” Okung said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “I think before the game I just looked into the crowd and I looked around.”

Okung played 36-of-45 offensive snaps and exited the game with what he believes is a minor calf injury. Okung doesn’t exepct it to cause him to miss any time this week.