Saints cornerback P.J. Williams reinstated

Getty Images

Saints cornerback P.J. Williams has served his two-game suspension and was reinstated Monday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

The Saints have a roster exemption for the time being.

Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson and Jets defensive end Nathan Shepherd also completed their suspensions, making them eligible for return.

The league suspended Williams for violating the league’s substances of abuse policy after his arrest in January for driving while intoxicated.

He pleaded guilty to reduced charge of reckless operation of a motor vehicle in August.

Rookie C.J. Gardner-Johnson started the past two games, playing most of the snaps and making 10 tackles and four pass breakups.