Sam Darnold: Ghost references didn’t affect me

Getty Images

The clip of Jets quarterback Sam Darnold saying he was “seeing ghosts” during last Monday night’s loss to the Patriots drew a lot of attention and it seems they were paying particularly close attention in Jacksonville.

Planes towing banners referencing it circled above Sunday’s game, the Jaguars mascot was dressed like a ghost and the theme from “Ghostbusters” played through the stadium’s speakers at points during the 29-15 Jaguars win. Darnold threw three interceptions and was sacked eight times during what he deemed an “embarrassing” performance, but said after the game that all of the ghost talk didn’t have anything to do with it.

“Well, it is what it is. It didn’t affect me,” Darnold said. “It’s just a silly thing for social media and fans to be able to try to use it against you. But for me, I was just playing bad because I did. I just wasn’t executing out there, I wasn’t playing the balls where they needed to be. It wasn’t about that, though.”

Whatever it was about was more frightening for the Jets than any apparitions and fixing it soon is the only way this season will avoid becoming a full-fledged horror film.