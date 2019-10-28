Saquon Barkley has “no excuse” for not hustling after Daniel Jones fumble

Getty Images

The Lions defense scored the first points of Sunday’s win over the Giants when linebacker Devon Kennard scooped up a backwards pass by Daniel Jones and returned it for a touchdown.

Jones was under pressure and tried to flip the ball to running back Saquon Barkley, but Barkley just watched as it bounced along the ground. Kennard was more aggressive and Barkley said after the game that he has “no excuse” for not getting to it himself.

Barkley said he didn’t think it was a live ball, but that Giants coaches stress getting on top of loose balls whether they are fumbles or incompletions.

“I thought it was an incomplete pass, but I had to have better effort on that play,” Barkley said, via NJ.com. “That’s not who I am, that’s not the type of player I am, that’s not the reason why I’m a captain. I have to have better effort on that play.”

The Kennard touchdown set the tone for the Giants’ day as they had to play catch up the rest of the way and couldn’t put together a strong enough overall performance to avoid a 31-26 loss.