Seahawks focused on improvement after “lousy” half

Getty Images

The Seahawks were clearly good in the first half, able to build a 24-0 lead.

But they were fortunate to have that margin, as they took their foot off the gas in the second half, and allowed the 1-7 Falcons to roar back and make it look closer than it was.

“Well, let’s talk about the first half first . . . ” quarterback Russell Wilson said with a smile, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “The second half? We’ve got to be better. We’ve got to find ways to be better, and to be more sharp.

“If we want to go where we want to go, we’ve got to be great every quarter. That’s the reality.”

Coach Pete Carroll was even more direct, describing the second half in blunt terms: “It was lousy.”

“I didn’t do a good enough job, Carroll said. “Obviously they went out there and we looked like we were a totally different team, so I don’t know. There are a lot of things. I’m not going to go into it, but there’s a lot of things that take place when you don’t play well and I just got to do a better job making sure that that doesn’t happen.”

The Seahawks started resting starters in the second half (before having to put them back in). The Falcons, playing with backup quarterback Matt Schaub, outgained the Seahawks 346-82 in the second half, outscoring them 20-3 though it was never really in question.

The Seahawks also lost center Justin Britt to what’s believed to be a torn ACL, giving them one more question to answer.