Titans bring back Matt Dickerson, waive Kareem Orr

Getty Images

Defensive end Matt Dickerson has been bouncing on and off the active roster in Tennessee this season and he is back on as of Monday.

The Titans announced that they have re-signed Dickerson after cutting him on Saturday. The team also waived running back Dalyn Dawkins while signing cornerback Kareem Orr and wide receiver Kalif Raymond at that time. Orr was let go to make room for Dickerson’s return.

Dickerson has appeared in two games this season and played in three games for the Titans as a rookie. He has four career tackles.

Orr was active in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers, but did not see any playing time.