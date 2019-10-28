Tom Brady says speculation about his future is just that

Getty Images

Tom Brady said any speculation about his future is just that.

The Patriots quarterback, who stated last week he didn’t understand why people care about his contract, responded to several questions about his future in his weekly conversation with Westwood One’s Jim Gray.

“None of it is brought on by the things I’ve said,” Brady said. “Again, I said last week, nothing has changed with my status of my team and my standing. I’ve really been focused on my job. A lot of the hype, a lot of the media speculation is just that. It’s probably that time of year where you don’t need to focus so much on the wins and losses. You start focusing on a lot of other things. The media has a right to do that. I certain don’t. I’m focused on what I need to do this year. We’re off to a good start. I want to capitalize here in the second half of the year. That’s where I am personally.”

Brady’s contract removed the possibility of the franchise tag in 2020, guaranteeing that — absent an extension — he will become a free agent in March. He long has given the Patriots a hometown discount, with his $23 million salary for this season ranking only 14th.

So what does his future hold? Don’t ask Brady.

“Again, I don’t know why it’s being brought up,” Brady said. “I had a good quote that came to mind. Someone told me the past and future are in the mind. I’m in the now. I think that’s a great way to live life. I’m not thinking about many things beyond this week. There are some family things I’m thinking about with the holidays coming up, but outside of that I’m thinking about football and how I can be the best for the New England Patriots.”

While saying he is unbothered by the speculation, Brady sounded bothered. He repeatedly wondered “why all this is coming up.”

“I don’t really pay attention to it, and I’m the only one who knows how I feel,” Brady said. “I’ve said on countless times now that I’m in a great place personally, professionally. I love the organization I’m playing for. I look forward to the second half of the season.”

Earlier Monday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said he wants to continue coaching after he turns 70. He is 67.

That would take him to the end of Brady’s career.

Brady, 42, has said he wants to play to 45. He reiterated that again Monday.

“I certainly hope so. I have expressed that a lot of times,” Brady said. “Again, I think it’s important for athletes to have short-term goals and long-term goals. I’ve said that number for a long time. I work pretty hard at it every day. I think that’s part of me being a professional and giving my best to the team is making sure my body’s in great condition, that I’m able to take the field. I take pride in that. I’m not a robot out there. It’s a lot of time and energy, and I enjoy putting my time and energy in those places, taking care of myself, hopefully to afford myself the ability to play as long as I want to play and I also really love the sport and I enjoy playing. Not many things have changed on that front.”