Washington trying to trade Josh Norman

When it comes to Josh Norman, Washington would love to be a seller at the trade deadline. The problem will be finding a buyer.

Washington is calling around trying to trade Norman, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

But would anyone want Norman? He’s owed about $6 million for the rest of this season, and he’s set to make $12.5 million next year. That’s a lot of money to give a 31-year-old who’s no longer playing at an elite level and has been struggling with injuries this season.

Norman was a first-team All-Pro with the Panthers in 2015 and earned a reputation as one of the best defensive players in the league, but he hasn’t been as good a player in Washington. It’s easy to see why Washington would want to trade him.

At 1-7 this season, Washington is going nowhere, and getting something for Norman would be a win.