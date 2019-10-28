Xavien Howard intercepts Mason Rudolph as Dolphins take 7-0 lead

Getty Images

Mason Rudolph returned to action Monday night, relishing a chance to get hit. Two plays in, the Steelers quarterback still was looking for that.

He also was left looking for something positive.

Rudolph’s first pass was intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, also returning from an injury, intercepted it.

It was Howard’s first interception of the season after making a league-leading seven last season and only the team’s third takeaway of the year. Miami entered Monday night with a league-worst minus-11 turnover ratio.

Howard set up the Dolphins at the Steelers 26. Four plays later, Albert Wilson caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick set up by a rub route executed perfectly by Preston Williams. The Dolphins lead 7-0 early.

Rudolph is back after being diagnosed with a concussion in Week Five against the Ravens when he took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Earl Thomas.