Xavien Howard will play tonight; Jaylen Samuels won’t

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard returns tonight after missing the past two games with a knee injury.

He was limited last week in practice, and the team had listed him as questionable on Saturday’s status report.

Howard will get to cover Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in one of the more interesting matchups.

The Dolphins already had ruled out safety Reshad Jones (chest) and center Daniel Kilgore (knee). Their other inactives are running back Myles Gaskin, offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland, offensive tackle Andrew Donnal, receiver Isaiah Ford and defensive end Avery Moss (ankle).

The Steelers won’t have running back Jaylen Samuels (knee). He returned to a full practice Saturday following surgery last month, but Pittsburgh listed him as questionable and has Samuels among its inactives.

The team’s other inactives are quarterback Paxton Lynch, cornerback Justin Layne, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert (back), offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, tight end Zach Gentry and defensive end L.T. Walton.

Linebacker Mark Barron (hamstring) is active after being listed as questionable.