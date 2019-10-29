Adam Gase says growing pains “happen” in first season of a “program”

Getty Images

To recap the Jets’ offseason, they hired Adam Gase to help Sam Darnold‘s development. They signed big-ticket free agents Le'Veon Bell and C.J. Mosley. They traded for Kelechi Osemele. They drafted Quinnen Williams with the third overall choice and Jachai Polite with their third-round choice.

The Jets were expected to show improvement from the past three seasons when they combined for 14 victories.

Instead, not much has worked out for the Jets.

They are only 1-6, putting them closer to the Dolphins than to the Patriots in the AFC East.

Some Jets fans want Gase to be one-and-done.

“I understand their frustration,” Gase said Tuesday afternoon on the Michael Kay Show on ESPN New York. “Everyone wants to win.”

Kay asked Gase if he thought he was doing a good job.

“The record speaks for itself,” Gase said on the show, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “The way we look at it is this is a process. This is our first year of the program. These are the kind of things that happen in the first year.”

The Jets reportedly had talks with other teams at the trade deadline for Robby Anderson, Jamal Adams and Bell. The only move they made was sending Leonard Williams to the Giants earlier this week.

Gase said he sees no need to do damage control with the players on the trade block.

“I think every guy is different,” Gase said on his radio show, via Darryl Slater of nj.com. “A lot of times, you roll by a guy and just kind of start talking with him, and they would bring it up to you, or you say something to them. It just depends on the situation.

“Robby, obviously, was the one that his name was kind of getting floated out there probably earlier [than Adams or Bell]. I had a couple conversations with Robby. Really, it’s just all about staying focused on trying to do the job and playing well.”

He said the Jets listening to offers for Adams was “news to me.”

“No one came knocking on my door to give me a heads up on anything, so in my eyes I don’t know how real that was,” Gase said.