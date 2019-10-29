Andy Reid loves that Patrick Mahomes wants to play, but it’s up to doctors

Getty Images

Before the Chiefs lost to the Packers on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes told Michele Tafoya of NBC that his knee injury would not have kept him out of the lineup had it been a postseason game.

Given that feeling, Mahomes’s presence at practice last week and three losses in the last four games, it’s not hard to picture Mahomes being back in action against the Vikings in Week Nine. Head coach Andy Reid isn’t ready to make any calls about Mahomes’s status for this week, but he does like the quarterback’s mental approach to getting back in action.

“Isn’t that what you love about him?” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “I mean, he was telling me that he wanted to go back in when he hurt it the first time in the Denver game. So, that’s him. Who wants to slow that down — that thinking at least — and then it’s important the medical people take care of it from there.”

In addition to the medical evaluation, Reid said he’ll be looking to see if Mahomes can “do the things that he needs to be able to do to play in the game.” Should he clear both of those hurdles, Mahomes will be back in the saddle this weekend.