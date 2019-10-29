Bills defense trying to clean things up after rough Sunday

Getty Images

The Bills opened the season with five wins in their first six games and they’ve generally followed a formula that calls for the defense to stifle the opposition while the offense does what it takes to put more points on the board.

That formula blew up on Sunday against the Eagles. Philadelphia ran for 218 yards and felt the Bills defense tired of trying to stop them during a 31-13 win.

On Monday, linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said that “one game doesn’t define us” and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said he hopes it “will benefit us in a positive way” as an illustration of what can’t happen on defense. Defensive end Jerry Hughes made it clear what he believes will happen if the team doesn’t come up with the proper response.

“We’ve got to figure out how to get better so we don’t let this go on too much longer and let it derail our season,” Hughes said, via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.

The schedule may help the Bills get on track. Washington’s 30th-ranked offense is coming to town in Week Nine and that may serve as a tonic for what ailed them against the Eagles.