Posted by Josh Alper on October 29, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT
Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen has been around the NFL since the Jaguars selected him in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but he’s left a big box unchecked on his list of experiences.

Allen has never appeared in a regular season game as a starter or a reserve. That is set to change this Sunday as Joe Flacco‘s neck injury has opened the door for Allen to take over as the starting quarterback in Denver.

“This is the opportunity everyone wants,” Allen said in a Tuesday press conference.

Allen said that Flacco has been great about helping him get ready to face the Browns at home this Sunday. One area that Flacco wouldn’t be able to help him much is in using mobility to make plays, but Allen said he feels pretty well equipped in that department already.

With Flacco set to miss an extended period of time and Drew Lock eligible to come back from injured reserve, many expect Allen’s run to be a brief one. Allen said that’s “not something I’m worried about” as he prepares to start against the Browns this weekend.

9 responses to "Brandon Allen: This is the opportunity everyone wants

  1. Him having a great game would be epic on many levels. Imagine Denver having to consider Flacco as a backup for the next couple years despite earning huge bucks. Imagine Drew Lock never even getting a shot at starting. And just imagine the fallout in Cleveland if some no-name totally outplayed Mayfield and the Browns crashed and burned again this week.

  2. Load ’em up in the chute!
    We’ll see if this hombre can last more than 5 seconds on the hurricane deck.

  3. Seems as though I recall something about a 6th rounder taking over for a highly paid veteran QB that wasn’t getting it done then never giving the job up. But it must have been in a movie, that stuff never happens in real life 😉

  6. Brandon Allen starting sure as hell isn’t an “opportunity” that anyone in Denver is excited about. They need to get Lock out there ASAP. Putting him on IR was a foolish move the moment they made it. In a lost season, they won’t even get an extended look at their talented young QB.

  7. bronco fans love their backup qb’s. You would think we’ve had 10 Tom Bradys that were never discovered

    But get your running shoes on Allen, because that o-line will give you approximately 3-4 seconds to get the ball out of your hand

  8. td30 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 2:33 pm
    But get your running shoes on Allen, because that o-line will give you approximately 3-4 seconds to get the ball out of your hand

    More like 1.5 to 2 seconds. No quarterback would be successful behind that awful mess they call an OL. This unit has been substandard for over half a decade and every attempt by Denver to fix it has been unsuccessful. Until they figure out how to consistently draft offensive linemen, this will always be an issue. They might have finally got one right in Dalton Risner but even if he pans out to be long term fix, Denver is like 1 for 9 in OL draft picks the last 6 years. And don’t get me started on their wretched history of signing free agents.

