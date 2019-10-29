Brandon Allen: This is the opportunity everyone wants

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen has been around the NFL since the Jaguars selected him in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but he’s left a big box unchecked on his list of experiences.

Allen has never appeared in a regular season game as a starter or a reserve. That is set to change this Sunday as Joe Flacco‘s neck injury has opened the door for Allen to take over as the starting quarterback in Denver.

“This is the opportunity everyone wants,” Allen said in a Tuesday press conference.

Allen said that Flacco has been great about helping him get ready to face the Browns at home this Sunday. One area that Flacco wouldn’t be able to help him much is in using mobility to make plays, but Allen said he feels pretty well equipped in that department already.

With Flacco set to miss an extended period of time and Drew Lock eligible to come back from injured reserve, many expect Allen’s run to be a brief one. Allen said that’s “not something I’m worried about” as he prepares to start against the Browns this weekend.