Brian Flores has no regrets on blitz that allowed Steelers touchdown

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 29, 2019, 5:36 AM EDT
Getty Images

For the first time all year, the Dolphins appeared to be in control of a game on Monday night. Until one costly call late in the first half.

With Miami leading 14-3 and the Steelers facing third-and-20, Dolphins coach Brian Flores called for an eight-man pass rush, with only three dropping into coverage. That left Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson wide open, and the result was a touchdown pass. After the game, Flores stood by his call.

I don’t have any regrets on the call,” Flores said, via the Palm Beach Post. “Wanted to be aggressive. We can second-guess a lot of calls. I’m not going to second-guess that one.”

Flores won’t second-guess that one, but others will. If the Dolphins finish the season 0-16, which looks increasingly likely, that play may be remembered as the one that turned the tide in the game the Dolphins had the best chance to win.