Cowboys anticipate Michael Bennett will do what other Cowboys do for national anthem

The Cowboys have expressed a strong preference that all of their players stand on the sideline during the playing of the national anthem, which raised a question about how things would play out with defensive lineman Michael Bennett after he was acquired in a trade with the Patriots last week.

Bennett has stayed in the locker room during the playing of the anthem, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jason Garrett don’t expect that to be the case in Dallas. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports the team spoke with Bennett about the anthem before signing off on the seal and Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday that he’s satisfied “we’ve got a player who knows how we do it here with the Cowboys.”

“We don’t anticipate that being an issue. We’re excited to have him here. . . . We anticipate him doing what all of our players do,” Garrett said.

Bennett is set to practice with the Cowboys for the first time on Tuesday and should play against the Giants next Monday night.